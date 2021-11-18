Vatican archbishop: Traditional Latin Mass ‘experiment’ not successful in reconciling SSPX

The Vatican’s liturgy chief said this week that Pope Francis issued Traditionis custodes as the effort to reconcile the Society of St Pius X (SSPX) “has not entirely been successful” and it is necessary to “go back” to what Vatican II required of the Church.

In an interview with a television channel serving Italian-speaking Switzerland, aired Nov 14, Archbishop Arthur Roche said that “the normal form of the celebration of the Roman Rite is found in those documents that have been published since the Second Vatican Council.”

Pope John Paul II’s Ecclesia Dei and Benedict XVI’s Summorum Pontificum “were established in order to encourage the Lefebvrists, above all, to return to unity with the Church,” Roche continued.

