Warm shower, clothes washed and a chat; restoring dignity in hard times

A new Orange Sky hybrid laundry and shower van began operating on Auckland’s streets on Wednesday.

It is a second service for the city which accounts for nearly half the country’s homeless population.

Orange Sky’s NZ Operations Manager Eddie Uini says many New Zealanders are continuing to face hard times in order to endure the global pandemic’s impact.

“The last 12 months has really brought Aotearoa’s homelessness to the forefront and we have witnessed a strong demand from people, who we term as ‘friends’, needing our help, especially here in Auckland,” Uini says.

“We know the past year has been particularly challenging as more people struggle to pay for basics like food and rent. A survey we conducted recently with YouGov found that in the past 12 months one in five Kiwis said they struggle to make ends meet each and every week.”

According to 2018 Census data, over 41,000 Kiwis are currently experiencing homelessness. Concerningly, 43.9 percent of those reside in Auckland alone. They include people without shelter and people living in temporary accommodation, shared accommodation and uninhabitable housing.

Orange Sky’s website explains it’s a not-for-profit organisation providing people experiencing homelessness with access to free laundry services, warm showers and genuine, non-judgmental conversation, across New Zealand.

The not-for-profit exists on donations from generous Kiwis and funding from corporate sponsors and the third iconic, bright orange, van is fitted with two washing machines, two dryers and a shower so “friends” can launder their clothes and enjoy a safe, warm shower.

There are currently two vans operating in Aotearoa – Hugo in Auckland and Hudson in Wellington. The new van, which has yet to be named, is joining Hugo this month.

These are vans like no other, with laundry and shower facilities specifically configured inside.

While their laundry is being done, the friends sit on Orange Sky’s trademark orange chairs where they can connect through genuine, non-judgemental conversation, chatting to volunteers who give their time to engage in conversation.

Uini says the new facilities (supported by Simplicity Charitable Trust) will enable Orange Sky to increase its availability in the region from 17 shifts per week to 25.

News category: New Zealand.