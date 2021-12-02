Hospital services for Māori ‘hostile and racist’, review finds

“To put it simply, there is no point solving someone’s transport barrier by giving them a taxi chit if the taxi drives them towards a racist health service,” Dr Emma Espiner writes.

It’s the line in her paper in Friday’s New Zealand Medical Journal a reviewer advised her to take out, because it didn’t sound “scholarly”.

But the former broadcaster, now a house officer at Middlemore Hospital, didn’t become a doctor to pontificate, she did so to make sure people understand why Māori have “persistently s….. outcomes across every imaginable health indicator”, and help to fix it. Read more

