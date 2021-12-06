  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Horses helped to spread Christianity before Christ

Monday, December 6th, 2021

The invention of bit and bridle made it easier to control horses.  This invention was one of the factors that led to the rise of mega-empires and of world religions like Christianity, Buddhism, and Islam during the first millennium BCE”, according to a recent study.

Before the Current Era (BCE) is the secular version of what has been known as Before Christ (BC) Read more

