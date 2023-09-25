ACT, Labour and National to make pathway for parents of migrants to NZ easier

Three parties on Saturday announced policies that would see the road for parents of migrants to New Zealand made easier.

Labour, National and ACT all made similar announcements that they would overhaul the current visa system, while Labour also opened up the door for a one-off regularisation for Pacific and other migrants who have been in the country for more than a decade.

During the 2017 election, Labour promised to axe the number of migrants by 20,000 or 30,000 a year, and not long after the Parent Visa category was closed. Read more

