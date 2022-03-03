Caritas chief lauds Bangladesh for supporting Rohingya refugees

Caritas Internationalis secretary general Aloysius John has lauded the people of Bangladesh for their generosity in supporting Rohingya refugees.

“My visit to Bangladesh was first of all to witness the solidarity of the confederation in Caritas Bangladesh and to the people of Bangladesh for their generosity in receiving the displaced people from Myanmar — the Rohingya” he said during a press briefing at Dhaka Reporters Unity auditorium on February 24 during his five-day visit to the South Asian nation.

He lamented that “our world is undergoing a major disaster today.

“Millions of people are being put on the wrong road with no point of return because of selfishness, because of wrong decisions and because of violence. So they are put on the wrong road, in exile. I met some of them,” he said.

