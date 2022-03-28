Psychologists struggling as NZ’s mental health crisis worsens

Psychologists are struggling as a grim picture emerges of New Zealanders’ mental health, two years on from the country’s first lockdown.

Clinical psychologist Dr Victoria Thompson told 1News that demand for mental health help is sky-high, saying, “people are wanting more help than ever”.

“We are doing our best but we can’t keep up with demand and, without extra help and resources to clear the public sector, it’s going to be a long time.”

Thompson’s wait list is currently around six months and she’s struggling to see an end to the crisis. Read more

