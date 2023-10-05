Mental health specialists needed

Top mental health specialists warn that the number of psychologists and psychiatrists must double to meet patient demand.

Practitioners said New Zealand needed 15 psychologists per 100,000 people to meet demand – equating to 770 full-time workers. But Te Whatu Ora estimated the public sector currently employed about 350 workers.

Ashley Bertelson, 18, said her life was on hold until recently, due to lack of care.

“Anything you think of, it was hard for me to do,” she said. “Whether that was walking, opening doors, picking something up or putting something down,” Bertelson said.

She was diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) four years ago. Continue reading

