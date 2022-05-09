Two men lynched for suspected cow slaughter in India

Two indigenous men in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh were brutally killed over the suspicion of their involvement in cow slaughter.

Police say there is no confirmation of the suspected cow slaughter, however the opposition Congress party is demanding a high-level inquiry and swift action in the matter.

The victims, Sampat Batti and Dhansa, were thrashed with sticks and died on way to the hospital.

The brutal attack was conducted by a group of about 20 men at their house in Simaria village in Seoni district on May 3.

Bishop Gerald Almeida of Jabalpur says “It is very sad and painful to see that men are killing men merely on the suspicion of slaughtering a cow.”

Almeida said if the deceased had indeed committed some crime it should be brought to the notice of the law enforcement agencies.

A day after the attack Police arrested nine suspects and continue to look for 11 others named in the complaint.

