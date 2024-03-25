Archbishop condemns terror attack in Moscow, expresses sorrow

Archbishop Pavel Pezzi of Moscow expressed profound sorrow and solidarity following the heinous terror attack in Moscow on Friday night.

The attack, which targeted the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, resulted in the tragic loss of at least 137 lives.

“Following the brutal terrorist attack in Moscow which left many people dead and injured, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the relatives of the victims and support to everyone who suffered in this terrible tragedy” Pezzi said in a statement.

“Today, our hearts are filled with horror and pain, but we will not allow them to make us forget that our lives and the lives of all people are in the hands of God” the archbishop said.

The Islamic State group’s Afghanistan branch claimed responsibility for the atrocity, sparking widespread condemnation and shock.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the detention of 11 individuals suspected of involvement in the attack. He also suggested a connection to Ukraine.

However Ukrainian officials vehemently denied any involvement, dismissing the accusation as baseless and absurd.

Patriarch Kirill “shocked”

Pezzi noted that Holy Week begins in the Catholic Church on Sunday and “reminds us that death is not the last word—that Christ conquers death”.

“But before this, He shares with us the entire depth of our suffering, ‘a man of sorrows and acquainted with pain,’ Jesus does not free us from suffering but goes through it with us. God’s response to human suffering is a loving presence” Archbishop Pezzi said.

Orthodox Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia said he was “deeply shocked by the terrorist attack” at the concert hall.

“The crime committed is striking in its cynicism and cruelty. I express my sincere condolences to you and my heart grieves with you” Kirill stated.

Kirill said the Orthodox Church will provide “all necessary pastoral assistance to the victims and families of the victims”.

In the wake of the terror attack in Moscow, Archbishop Pezzi asked his people to pray “for the salvation of all whose lives that are still in danger, for peace for the dead, for help and healing for the injured, and for courage and patience for all who are called to help them”.

“Please don’t despair and be that loving presence of Christ where you are, be a witness of hope in these dark times. I also ask you to exercise due care and discretion for your personal and public safety” Pezzi said.

