New church opens in Vietnam’s age-old subparish

Catholics in northern Vietnam who endured pain and suffering caused by wars, natural disasters and religious persecution have witnessed the opening of a new church.

Cardinal Peter Nguyen Van Nhon, emeritus archbishop of Hanoi, formally blessed the new church – in Vinh Lai Subparish in Vu Ban district of Nam Dinh province – on May 9.

Some 20 priests joined the special thanksgiving Mass attended by hundreds of people, with many wearing traditional costumes.

Cardinal Nhon said the new church, with an area of 300 square meters and a bell tower 25 meters in height, is the fourth church built by local people since the early 20th century.

