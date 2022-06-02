Eleven funerals to take place at Uvalde’s Catholic church in coming weeks

Eleven of the Uvalde shooting victims were parishioners at the city’s Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and their funerals will be held there over the next two and a half weeks.

Although there will be 11 funerals, 12 lives will be commemorated and prayed for – Joe Garcia, the 50-year-old husband of Irma Garcia, one of the teachers who was killed, will share the same funeral Mass as his wife, Jordan McMorrough, a spokesperson for the Archdiocese of San Antonio, told CNA on May 31.

Joe Garcia died of a heart attack two days after his wife’s death, McMorrough said.

Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller of San Antonio will be the celebrant for the Garcias’ funeral Mass which will take place at 10am on June 1 at the church.

