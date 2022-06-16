No Mass without a permanent voter card

Some Catholic priests in Nigeria are telling parishioners if they don’t have a Permanent Voter Card (PVC), they won’t be allowed to come to Sunday Mass.

The Independent National Electoral Commission issues the cards.

The priests justified their stance in denying entry to those without a PVC, telling them it’s because “there is no way you have Christians filling up the church but only a handful of them go to vote during elections.”

“So, it means ­our population and numbers mean nothing. We want Christians to take their responsibilities and roles seriously,” one says.

“So, today, I am serious about it. As I’m standing here, if you have your permanent voter card — begin to come in. But if you don’t have your PVC, find your way back home. You won’t attend Mass here.”

As political processes preceding the 2023 general elections continue to heighten, private, public and religious organisations have intensified campaigns for their staff and members respectively to get their PVCs to enable them to exercise their civic responsibility.

One campaign strategy last Thursday saw the Alaba International Market in Lagos shut down for traders to obtain their PVCs.

Another strategy saw a law firm threaten to withhold the salaries of its staff members if they did not have voter cards ahead of the 2023 elections.

