The Human Rights Commission has filed a mixed report card to the United Nations on New Zealand’s commitment to indigenous rights.

Addressing a UN expert group in Geneva the commission’s Kaitahutahu Rangatahi, Waimihia Maniapoto-Love said there have been periods of good progress towards tino rangatiratanga alongside periods of inactivity.

The Government, the National Iwi Chairs Forum and the commission jointly set about developing a national action plan to implement the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People – or UNDRIP, in 2019. Read more

