Theologians must find new ways to express, share the faith, pope says

The Catholic Church needs theologians who know how to transmit the truths of faith in a way that will speak to people today, help them live the faith in their daily lives and inspire them to share the Gospel with others, Pope Francis wrote.

“The community needs the work of those who attempt to interpret the faith, to translate and retranslate it, to make it understandable, to expound it in new words; it is a work that must be always done again, in every generation,” the pope told staff from Milan’s archdiocesan seminary in a text given to them on June 17.

The seminary staff were in Rome as part of their celebration of the 150th anniversary of the seminary’s theology journal, which Pope Francis described as being “a bit like a store window, where a craftsman displays his work, and you can admire his creativity.”

