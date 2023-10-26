Pope at Angelus: faith and daily life are intimately connected

For those who are tempted to think faith and daily life do not have to do with one another, Pope Francis says this, frankly, is not true.

The Holy Father made this observation during his Sunday Angelus address at noon to the faithful in St Peter’s Square and following from afar.

He reflected on today’s Gospel passage according to St Matthew. He also underscored that we belong to the Lord and not any earthly power.

The Gospel reading tells of Pharisees who join with the Herodians “to set a trap for Jesus,” the Pope recalled.

They go to Him and ask: “Is it lawful to pay taxes to Caesar, or not?” (Mt 22:17). It is a ruse: if Jesus legitimises the tax, He places Himself on the side of a political power that is ill-supported by the people, whereas if He says not to pay it, He can be accused of rebellion against the empire.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.