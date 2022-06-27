A $1.4 million addition to Catholic Social Services’ family support services footprint in South Dunedin could open its doors next year.

Catholic Social Services director Mike Tonks said the social work and counselling organisation had raised $900,000 in an ongoing fundraising campaign for a standalone building to complement existing offices in the nearby St Patrick’s School building in Macandrew Rd.

Resource consent had been granted for the project at a neighbouring Broughton St site and the organisation was completing drafts for a building consent application.

The aim was to break ground in October and open the new facility early next year, he said.

The organisation would not leave its present space but the rooms there were already at capacity.

