Transformative community hub will serve those in urgent need

A ‘transformative’ community hub in Wellington city will soon open its doors to people in urgent need.

Mana whenua gifted the new Wellington City Mission building its name – Whakamaru – a symbol of shelter, safeguarding and protection reflecting the community hub’s purpose.

Essential services

Located near the Basin Reserve, the nearly complete five-storey Whakamaru community hub will gather numerous essential services under its roof.

These include –

transitional housing for 40 people

a social supermarket (offering foodbank shoppers choice and preserving their dignity)

a pay-as-you-feel community café

a state-of-the-art medical centre

space being set aside for financial mentoring and social work services

Whakamaru is likely to serve about 4,000 vulnerable individuals in its first year, says Wellington City Missioner Murray Edridge.

The medical centre will offer patients comprehensive medical capability with five GPs, a mental health team, an optometrist and a podiatrist.

Safe and inclusive

Edridge says the project aims to make a safe, inclusive space that mirrors the familiar comfort of everyday places.

He hopes Whakamaru will further the Wellington City Mission’s goal of breaking down the barriers and stigma associated with accessing essential services ,and supporting and building an inclusive community without division.

“We continuously review our services to ensure they are fit for purpose as the needs of the community change and grow. The creation of Whakamaru is about curating a space for the community – no matter where you are in life, you will be welcome here,” Edridge says.

“Whakamaru will benefit the entire Wellington region…”

The past year has seen the Mission record a 47 percent increase in demand for food. Just in the last quarter, it has seen a 28 percent increase in demand for its community lounge and a 40 percent surge in the use of its social supermarket offering.

News category: New Zealand.