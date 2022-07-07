Tajikistan will no longer register any new churches

Sulaymon Davlatzoda, the Chair of the State Committee for Religious Affairs and Regulation of Traditions, Ceremonies and Rituals (SCRA), summoned leaders of Protestant Churches to a meeting at its offices in Dushanbe in late May.

“We will no longer register any new Churches. We will keep the figure of registered Churches unchanged from now on’, members of various Protestant Churches quoted Davlatzoda as telling them.

“But he did not give any reasons,” they added.

Several Churches which asked the SCRA for registration were individually told the same, one Protestant told Forum 18.

During the meeting with Protestant leaders, Davlatzoda also “openly warned that children cannot participate in Church activity, and no religious camps are allowed for them”.

The 2011 Parental Responsibility Law bans the participation of anyone below the age of 18 in religious events apart from funerals. Religious communities have been fined for violating this ban. Continue reading

