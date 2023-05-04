Chinese Christian arrested for Bible verses on Covid masks

Police in Yunnan province of southwest China arrested a preacher of a Protestant house church for allegedly distributing Covid-19 masks inscribed with Bible verses.

Preacher Chang Hao of a rural church in Zhenxiong county of Zhaotong City was arrested in the second week of April following a police raid, Bitter Winter reported on April 28, referring to his wife, Enlin.

Hao runs a small house church that is not registered with the state-sanctioned Three-Self Church that oversees the affairs of Protestant churches in the country.

Enlin told Bitter Winter that during the April 14 raid police seized Bibles, Christian books, and the anti-COVID masks inscribed with verses.

The masks with Bible verses that he distributed became popular in the area, but the local officials of the Chinese Communist Party found his activism “disturbing,” she alleged.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.