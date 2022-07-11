Insensitive tourist punished for climbing sacred tree

A tourist who climbed a sacred tree in Bali to post it on social media has been fined $28 and forced to pray for forgiveness.

The Australian tourist had only $8 on his person at the time, but promised to hand in the rest this week.

Footage on social media shows the tourist beside a temple in Kediri wearing just a pair of shorts as he whoops with delight while he is up the tree.

Hindus believe all banyans are ancient trees representing the earth’s divine creator. Read more

