Insurance claim lost after winning Christmas throwing competition

A woman who had filed an insurance claim of $820,000 claiming that she had suffered debilitating injuries in a car accident has had her claim dismissed after it was proven that she won a Christmas tree-throwing contest a year after the accident.

Kamila Grabska was involved in a car accident on her way to work in the Irish town of Ennis.

The car she was a passenger in was rear-ended, which allegedly left her with debilitating physical trauma.

She told a High Court in Limerick that her pain kept her in bed on bad days and prevented her from carrying relatively light loads, like bags of groceries.

However, they didn’t stop her from participating in and actually winning Christmas tree-throwing contests.

Asked by the lawyers if she felt any pain while participating in the tree-throwing contest, the 36-year-old said that she was indeed in pain, but she was “trying to live a normal life”. Read more

