Catholic education convention postponed

It is with regret that NZCEO (NZ Catholic Education Office) wishes to inform our stakeholders that the National Catholic Convention scheduled for June 2023 has been postponed until 2024.

NZCEO has undertaken extensive consultation with our various stakeholder groups including our school principal executives and in the main there is a strong feeling that the current environment is not ideal for bringing large groups together safely.

The pandemic continues to create challenges in managing our organisations and schools and NZCEO is supportive of the wonderful job our principals are doing at this time.

We would prefer to support principals in focusing on their core roles without placing further expectations on them. This coupled with the significant financial liability of facilitating such a large event during a pandemic has resulted in the decision to postpone the event until 2024. Read more

