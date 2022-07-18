WHO calls on countries to bring back mask rules as Covid ‘runs free’

Fresh surges of Covid infections show the pandemic is nowhere near over, the World Health Organisation’s chief has said, warning the virus is running free.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was worried case numbers were shooting up, putting more strain on health systems and workers.

The number of Covid cases reported to the WHO increased 30 per cent in the past two weeks, driven by sub-variants of the Omicron strain and the lifting of control measures.

“New waves of the virus demonstrate again that Covid-19 is nowhere near over. As the virus pushes at us, we must push back,” he insisted.

He told a news conference that as transmission increases, governments must also deploy tried-and-tested measures like mask-wearing and improving ventilation.

