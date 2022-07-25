Family Court ‘unsafe’ and ‘brutal’: UN human rights committee calls for inquiry

In the face of accusations that the Family Court system is “broken” and “brutal”, the Government has rejected pleas for a Royal Commission of Inquiry into the court system by advocates who say urgent reform is needed.

Their view is backed by a United Nations women’s rights committee which, in 2018, recommended that New Zealand establish a commission of inquiry and asked for a progress report by 2020.

The 23-strong UN committee overseeing the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) treaty wanted New Zealand to address “the root causes of the drawbacks for women, the obstruction of justice for women and the hindrances to their safety inherent in the family court system”. Read more

