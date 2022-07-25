Pakistan Church seeks roll back of ‘Islamised’ school curriculum

Catholic bishops have appealed to Pakistan’s government to stop the imposition of a revised school curriculum making Islamic instruction a significant part of compulsory subjects, including languages and social sciences.

The Catholic Bishop’s National Commission for Justice and Peace (NCJP) expressed its concerns about the Islamic content in textbooks under the country’s Single National Curriculum (SNC) at a press conference at the Lahore Press Club on July 20.

“Religious minorities demand textbooks devoid of hate material,” said Kashif Aslam, the NCJP deputy director, while seeking its withdrawal. “The education policy and curriculum should be in line with national and international human rights frameworks.”

He further pointed out that the SNC doesn’t carry the required national consensus and clearly violates the rights of the provinces granted by the 18th constitutional amendment that devolves the subject of education to the provinces.

News category: News Shorts, World.