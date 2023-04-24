Pakistan: Problem of abduction of Christian girls grows worse every day

The Director of the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace in Pakistan, Emmanuel Yousaf, says abductions and forced conversions of young women from Christian minorities are on the rise.

“The problem is becoming more acute day by day,” the priest said in an interview with the international Catholic charity Aid to the Church in Need (ACN).

According to Emmanuel Yousaf, those most affected are members of the Christian and Hindu minorities in the provinces of Sindh and Punjab.

There are laws against child marriages and forced marriages, but they are not implemented: “One reason is that all this happens mainly to Christians and Hindus. The pressure comes from Pakistani society and the Muslim side. They put pressure on the families and the girls.”

News category: News Shorts, World.