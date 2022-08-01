Lord’s Prayer to continue to be read in Australian Senate

Australian Senate leaders have confirmed the tradition of reading the Lord’s Prayer in parliament will continue, despite calls from the Upper House’s new president, Sue Lines, for it to end.

Senator Lines sparked an outcry on Thursday after telling The Australian that as an atheist, she did not want to say the prayer, which has been read by presiding officers since 1901.

“On the one hand, we’ve had almost every parliamentary leader applaud the diversity of the Parliament. So, if we are genuine about the diversity of the Parliament, we cannot continue to say a Christian prayer to open the day,” Senator Lines said.

Labor’s Senate leader Penny Wong and deputy Senate leader Don Farrell responded in a joint statement, saying: “Senators Wong and Farrell share the view that the prayer should continue to be read at the commencement of each sitting day.

“Decisions about standing orders are for the Senate as a whole. Any changes should aim to unite senators rather than divide, as was demonstrated yesterday when the Senate agreed unanimously to display the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags.”

Katy Gallagher, manager of government business in the Senate, said there was a “clear view that the Lord’s Prayer is to stay” and it should continue to be read.

“I don’t mind the prayer,” Senator Gallagher told The Australian. “I’m not a religious person but it is very much part of the Senate tradition”.

While the Coalition also rejected the change, Greens Tasmanian senator Nick McKim said the party was considering whether to try to replace the prayer with a period of reflection or silence.

“The Greens have had a longstanding position that at the start of the parliamentary day, there should be a period of reflection, a period of silence that would allow politicians of any religious persuasion and politicians of no ­religious persuasion whatsoever, an opportunity to reflect on our collective responsibilities to the Australian people. That remains our position,” McKim said.

Simon Birmingham, leader of the Opposition in the Senate, said the current proceedings in the Chamber are “respectful and reflective” and should not be changed.

“It has evolved with the appropriate addition of the acknowledgement of country and now provides for a respectful and reflective start of proceedings,” Senator Birmingham said.

“Even those of us who are not of faith can benefit from the ­period of reflection these commencement traditions allow for and should respect rather than unwind them.”

Sources

The Australian

Sky News

News category: World.