Joseph Smith’s photo discovered after nearly 180 years

Monday, August 8th, 2022

A great-great-grandson of Joseph Smith Jr found the Mormon prophet’s photo tucked inside a locket passed down for generations.

The great-great-grandson of Smith, Dan Larsen inherited the locket shortly before his mother’s death in 1992. Its finial was bent and he was not able to open it, so he put it away for safekeeping.  Read more

