Pope meets Russian Orthodox number two before meeting with Patriarch

Pope Francis met Bishop Anthony, the second most influential leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, on Friday ahead of an expected summit next month with its Patriarch Kirill, who supports the war in Ukraine.

It was their first meeting since Anthony’s predecessor, Hilarion, was ousted in June in an abrupt decision indicating discord at the top of the Moscow Patriarchate over the conflict.

The Vatican listed Anthony on the pope’s official appointments but gave no details of what was discussed in the private audience.

The pope will attend a congress of religious leaders in the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan from 13 to 15 September, where he has said he hoped to meet with Kirill.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.