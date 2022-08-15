Haere rā Bernie – Monte Cecilia’s CEO will be missed

It’s time to farewell Monte Cecilia’s outgoing CEO Bernie Smith. Smith told CathNew he is leaving on Wednesday.

The Catholic housing trust has been flooded with messages since Smith announced his resignation last month.

It’s clear he’ll be missed. Big time.

Smith is modest about his involvement with the Trust.

“Empowering the disempowered, housing the homeless and feeding the hungry – surely that’s what we should do anyway,” he says.

“It just represents our calling as individuals and as members of the Church here on earth.”

He says he’s loved seeing people gain hope when only experiencing hopelessness, to see whanau once disempowered now empowered to stand tall in their faith, culture and gender.

While he’s quiet about his own achievements, he’s proud of the Trust’s progress.

It’s been a hard job, but the rewards so far have been worth the effort.

“It’s been wonderful to see unemployed people gain employment, further their education, gain diplomas and degrees, start businesses and become self-sustainable” he says.

“There’s also been the occasional whanau who’ve progressed far enough to buy their own home. All those rewards have kept me going!”

Smith also mentions another major achievement involving a substantial building project.

This involved collaborating with the government to build 31 apartments and Monte’s first headquarters – a small office facility.

They will be of lasting use for many years, he says.

“Generations to come will benefit from this work by gaining employment or having a safe, warm, dry home.”

Managing homelessness and poverty is everyone’s responsibility

Monte Cecilia’s outgoing CEO says with growing homelessness and poverty in New Zealand there’s too much for one group to try to fix it alone.

“The government cannot resolve this crisis on their own, and nor should they.

“We need partnerships. Collaboration and unity are critical factors. We need to work on this because homelessness and poverty are unacceptable in New Zealand. We all need to get involved!

“Desmond Tutu said ‘Do your little bit of good where you are; it’s those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world’.”

Messages following Smith’s resignation show much he is valued and will be missed.

“Was saddened to read this, I just wanted to thank you

“… for being real and talking to me straight all the time …

“… for your leadership … and leading with your heart

” You and your work have made a huge positive impact

“I have always valued your perspective, comradeship and support…

” … for being such a strong advocate for those without a home and for those living in poverty

” Your passion and compassion along with your acumen is testimony to you as a person and the Gospel: “Truly I tell you, just as you did to one of the least of these who are members of my family, you did it to me”

“… it is a lonely place being a voice for social justice. Thank you for the times you have publicly … spoken truthfully as your mind and heart direct

“I … admire your giving voice to the whanau we all serve…”

