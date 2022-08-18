Home Of Compassion elder care facility closing

St Joseph’s Home of Compassion elder care facility will close in four months. Its closure will mark a big change for the Sisters of Compassion, who have provided service to the elderly in Upper Hutt for almost 100 years.

The closure is the result of an international problem. Aged care providers everywhere are suffering from the global nursing shortage.

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation said recently our own health sector was more than 4,000 nurses short.

St Joseph’s (pictured) accommodates 87 residents. It provides 16 beds for dementia care, with the rest a mix of elderly and hospital level care.

To provide the residents with appropriate, safe care, 15 registered nurses are needed.

Problems attracting qualified staff have been ongoing since before the pandemic. says Dr Chris Gallavin, Tumu Whakarae – Co-Executive director, of the Sisters of Compassion group.

It has been increasingly challenging to recruit and retain nurses, caregivers and support staff, he explains. The last six months have been especially difficult.

“Unfortunately, we can no longer staff our home to the levels necessary to provide the quality and safety of care that we all expect and that they deserve.”

Over the last three years Gallavin says they’ve been working as “innovatively and creatively as possible” to find solutions.

“We have advertised nationally and internationally, working with agencies, exploring options for staff including delaying retirement, and even trying to convince others to come out of retirement. But now we find ourselves unable to staff the centre adequately,” he says.

“We are so sorry that it has come to this.

“This is not a problem we are able to fix by spending more but is a reflection of where our health system is at.

“It is a very sad day for our residents, their whānau and families, our staff and everyone in our community who have been involved in our operations over many decades.

“I appreciate this will come as a great shock and that it is a blow to the community – again, I am very sorry for that.”

Te Whatu Ora (formerly DHB) has been supportive, providing relief staff when possible. Even so, finding the necessary staff to continue operating has not been possible.

The elder care facility will remain open for four months to help with the transition of residents and staff.

Families will be given help to rehouse their loved ones through the local Needs Assessment and Service Coordination (NASC) organisation.

“Residents and families will not be left alone; we are here to work with them and Te Whatu Ora in their ongoing care and accommodation,” Gallavin promises.

Source

News category: New Zealand, Top Story.