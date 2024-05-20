Mexico court protects Catholic baptismal records from gender ideology

The Twenty-second Federal Circuit Court of Appeals in Mexico has upheld the constitutional autonomy rights of the Querétaro Catholic Diocese.

With the legal support of ADF International, the Querétaro Diocese successfully fended off a demand from the Mexican National Institute for Data Protection to alter church records according to a transgender-identifying individual’s self-identification.

The transgender-identifying claimant first filed a petition against the Querétaro Catholic Diocese in 2021, following a demand for the church to change the registered name and male sex on the particular baptismal records, which the church denied.

The complainant held that, under Mexican data protection law, the church must submit to the demand, regardless of biological fact and historical accuracy.

News category: News Shorts, World.