Warning fat city rates rises could make housing crisis worse

Verbal hearings on the city council’s long term plan have heard strong warnings of severe impacts on the “vulnerable” if fat double digit rates rises go through.

The draft plan for 2024-34 proposes rates rise by nearly 19.9% next financial year and by 15.5% annually for the following four years.

On Thursday’s day two of the hearings, Glenview pensioner John Walker, 75, said he’d calculated his rates were set to rise from just over $3200 a year now to nearly $7000 by 2028-29. Read more

