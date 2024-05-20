Taupō school put in lockdown as police respond to reports of person with a gun

A Taupō school lockdown has now been lifted after police responded to a report of a person with a gun in the area.

Police were called to Acacia Bay Rd, Nukuhau.

However, police have since confirmed no firearm was involved and they are “speaking with the person” involved.

“Cordons are being stood down and the lockdown lifted in the Acacia Bay area,” police said.

“Police would like to thank the community for responding to police instructions and their patience and understanding while we resolved the situation.” Read more

