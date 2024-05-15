Wife takes Springer Spaniel walking – exposes husband’s ‘sin’

Jinky, the Springer Spaniel, has his own social media page, where his doggie parents document his beautiful life in Yorkshire, England.

As the photos suggest, he loves playing in the mud.

Springers are active, love the great outdoors, and are known for having a lot of energy.

Recently, Jinky’s mom took him on a walk during a loose-leash training session when he took an unexpected turn that revealed where his doggie daddy had secretly been taking him.

Loose-leash training is a method trainers use to teach dogs to walk on a leash with some slack without pulling or going after other dogs.

Here's the big reveal that got daddy in the dog house.

News category: Odd Spot.