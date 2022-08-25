  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Deng, China’s Taylor Swift inspired by her Christian faith

Thursday, August 25th, 2022

Deng Ziqi, whose Chinese name is G.E.M. 邓紫棋  is “China’s Taylor Swift.” She is one of China’s most popular and successful female singers. She is a Christian.

Deng says that the inspiration for the new album Revelation came from a supernatural experience she encountered. Read more

 

