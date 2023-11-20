Last week, Rio de Janeiro’s 125-foot Christ the Redeemer was illuminated with the image of a Taylor Swift T-shirt bearing a message welcoming the singer to the country for the latest leg of her Eras Tour.

The rector of the sanctuary agreed to the Swifties’ request on the condition that they raise funds to buy food and drinks to give to the homeless on the Catholic Church’s World Day of the Poor, which took place on Sunday.

In one day of crowdfunding, fans raised about 180,000 reais (NZ$61,254), which covered the cost of 20,000 loaves of panettones, a traditional sweet yeast bread, and bottled water for Rio’s homeless. Read more

