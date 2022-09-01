Conservative cardinal calls for conclaves to be limited to Rome-based cardinals

German Cardinal Walter Brandmüller (93), a once influential conservative prelate known to be at odds with several aspects of the Francis papacy, has asked that the right to vote in a conclave be limited to those residing in Rome.

Brandmüller said that there are too many cardinals who come from faraway places, so they lack experience with the Roman Curia and do not know one another, making them vulnerable to lobbies attempting to push a specific candidate forward.

In a speech given during this week’s meeting of cardinals, Brandmüller said that in his view, a “serious reflection should be given to the idea of limiting the right to vote in conclave, for example to cardinals residing in Rome, while the others, still cardinals, could share the ‘status’ of cardinals over eighty” who are ineligible to cast a vote. Continue reading

