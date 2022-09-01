Kavanagh College teen’s trilogy shows he’s a creative force

They say everybody has a book in them, but one Kavanagh College pupil has already proven he has more.

Kavanagh College’s Tom Davis (15) has published three books since 2019, a trilogy which now resides in the school library.

The Lizard trilogy is a series of books aimed at readers aged 7-13 following the tale of Scale, a jewelled gecko on a fantastical adventure.

Tom said he always liked expressing his imagination through writing, but had never tackled anything longer than a short story before the trilogy.

He was inspired by series like Wings of Fire and How to Train Your Dragon.

