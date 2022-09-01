Synod official expresses confidence in Germany’s Synodal Path

Cardinal Mario Grech, secretary-general of the Synod of Bishops, said he continues to have confidence in the Synodal Path of the Catholic Church in Germany.

“Perhaps the communication on the reform project could have been better,” Grech said in an interview with Anna Mertens, editor of the German Catholic news agency KNA, published on 29 August. But he said he trusted the German bishops “know what they are doing.”

The cardinal was critical of other bishops for issuing open letters criticising the German church’s Synodal Path. “Fraternal correction and dialogue” were something very positive, he said, but a “public denunciation” was not helpful and led only to further polarisation.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.