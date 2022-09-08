Britney Spears no longer believes in God: “I’m an atheist, y’all”

Britney Spears said in an Instagram audio story yesterday that she now considers herself an atheist. Her explanation, however, feeds right into flawed stereotypes Christians often have about why people stop believing in God.

Most atheists have a story about why they stopped believing in God. Perhaps something caused them to begin questioning their faith. Still, they took that final leap only after a lot of critical thinking.

Yet when they tell people they no longer believe in God, the assumption is that something bad happened to them. That’s it. A logical thought process always takes a back seat to blame God for some kind of tragedy.

Hell, there are entire books written by Christian apologists about theodicy, offering explanations for why God allows bad things happen to good people… as if that’s the only reason people have for becoming nonreligious.

Recently Spears made a stir in Catholic circles when she told her Instagram followers that she had wanted to get married in a Catholic church in Los Angele.

On Thursday, August 5, 2021, she announced on Instagram that she is Catholic and attends Mass.

But the following afternoon Spears’ Instagram post was deleted. Other posts unrelated to faith were also deleted from her Instagram account.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.