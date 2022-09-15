Christianity and ‘The Contemplative Tarot’

Queen Elizabeth II (1926 – 2022) was the world’s most prominent Christian leader, and perhaps the most faithful person to lead a nation. More than the pope — her reign saw seven of them — she was a constant presence Read more
When Catholics in Germany recently gathered for their latest session of the Synodal Path, there were tensions around a text arguing that current Church dogma; teachings on sexual morality need to evolve. Several bishops at the September 8-11 assembly baulked Read more
The first thing I remember being taught about suicide is that it is selfish. And so in my middling Protestant childhood, while I did not worry about the eternal destiny of people who killed themselves, I did believe suicide was Read more
I have written about mathematics for The New Yorker and, lately, also in my book “A Divine Language: Learning Algebra, Geometry, and Calculus at the Edge of Old Age,” and I thought that I had said everything I had to Read more