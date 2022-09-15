  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

Christianity and ‘The Contemplative Tarot’

Thursday, September 15th, 2022

Brittany Muller, the author of “The Contemplative Tarot: A Christian Guide to the Cards”, didn’t intend to invite Christianity back into her life when she began using tarot cards as part of her daily spiritual practice nearly a decade ago.

As a teenager and a faithful Catholic, she had even been told that using the cards could invite evil spirits.  Read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: ,