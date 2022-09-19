Charity calls for inquiry into ‘punitive, degrading and dangerous’ car imobilisers used by lenders

Christians Against Poverty is calling for a government inquiry into the sale of low-value insurance to lower-income car buyers.

It also wants the Government to ban the misuse of car immobilisers, which some finance companies require borrowers to pay to install, allowing them to immobilise vehicles if borrowers miss repayments.

Christians Against Poverty (CAP) says the use of immobilisers by lenders can put people in danger, citing the case of a woman stranded after her car was immobilised, at night and in winter. Read more

