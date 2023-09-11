As persecution worsens in Burkina Faso, Christians come back to the Church

An expert on anti-Christian persecution says that escalating jihadist violence in the African nation of Burkina Faso is producing the paradoxical effect of inducing lapsed Christians to return to religious practice.

Maria Lozano of the pontifical charity Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) described the phenomenon as “a beautiful message of faith.”

In a conversation with Crux, Lozano said she has had conversations with clerics in Burkina Faso who tell her that the people know that “their lives are in danger” and are, therefore, more motivated to revert to Christianity as a preparation for eternal life should the worst happen.

“They face terrorism, so they believe the best way out is to become Christians,” Lozano told Crux.

News category: News Shorts, World.