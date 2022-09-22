Cardinal praying at Queen’s funeral signals King’s openness

Inviting an English Catholic cardinal to take part in the Queen’s funeral signals the new King’s openness to ecumenical and interfaith dialogue.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster’s inclusion was the first time for hundreds of years a Catholic cardinal or bishop has had a role in a royal funeral.

Nichols is the president of the Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales.

He was one of a number of non-Anglican Christian leaders asked to lead the congregation in prayers during the state funeral last week.

In his prayer, Nichols expressed thanks for the monarch’s “commitment to the Commonwealth throughout her reign”. He prayed for a “spirit of mutual honour and respect” and for figures in authority to “promote justice and the common good”.

At the funeral, Archbishop Leo Cushley represented the Catholics of Scotland and Archbishop Mark O’Toole represented Catholics in Wales.

The Vatican’s Liverpool-born foreign minister, Archbishop Paul Gallagher, represented Pope Francis.

Since the 18th century, all British monarchs have been obliged, under oath, to be Anglicans. They vow to discharge the office of the supreme governor of the Church of England.

Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, were interested in ecumenism. They welcomed St John Paul II and Pope Benedict XVI to the UK.

During a recent reception for religious leaders at Buckingham Palace, King Charles signalled he would continue to pursue dialogue.

He said he recognised his “duty to protect the diversity of our country, including by protecting the space for faith itself and its practice through the religions, cultures, traditions and beliefs to which our hearts and minds direct us as individuals.

“The beliefs that flourish in, and contribute to, our richly diverse society differ. They, and our society, can thrive only through a clear collective commitment to those vital principles of freedom of conscience, generosity of spirit and care for others which are, to me, the essence of our nationhood.

“I am determined, as King, to preserve and promote those principles across all communities, and for all beliefs, with all my heart.”

Commentators predict that the new King’s coronation next year is likely to include members of non-Anglican churches. Other faiths may also be included for the first time.

