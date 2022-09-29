Australian students teach the faith

Mathew Abrahim, William Buono, Michael Touma and Daniel Khoury, year 10 students of Christian Brothers at Lewisham have discovered the truth of the saying that the best way to learn something is to teach it to someone else.

The mates met with the students of Lewisham Public school as student catechists to share their Catholic faith and teach the youngsters about the miracles of Pentecost and Jesus’ ascension into heaven.

Mixing stories, song and a craft activity, the faith-filled foursome engaged classes in the story of Pentecost, which they explained is also celebrated as the birthday of the Church.

The student catechist programme has involved up to 300 senior students a year across the Archdiocese of Sydney, plus more in the Dioceses of Broken Bay, Parramatta, Wollongong and now beginning in the Diocese of Armidale.

News category: News Shorts, World.