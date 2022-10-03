Catholic MP’s re-selection challenged

One of National’s most conservative MPs, Simon O’Connor, is facing a re-selection challenge.

It is the first time the Catholic MP has been challenged since he won Tāmaki’s safe, blue, electorate seat in 2011.

There are three others aiming to be National’s candidate in the electorate.

Tāmaki covers Auckland’s inner eastern bay suburbs – Mission Bay, St Heliers, Kohimarama and Glendowie. It was National PM Sir Robert Muldoon’s electorate.

O’Connor held the seat with an 8,000 majority at the last election.

Apart from confirming he is seeking re-selection, O’Connor is refusing to discuss the issue. Under National’s rules, nominees are not allowed to speak publicly until after the selection process.

“I’m very much focused on working with the excellent team here and putting to them why I’m still the best choice,” he says.

One of those challenging him is reportedly Claire Ward.

She is blogger Cameron Slater’s sister and former party president John Slater’s daughter. Family friends include Judith Collins.

Ward was a strong critic of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during the Covid-19 lockdowns in 2021. She spoke out in videos on social media criticising the impacts of lockdowns on businesses and mental health, as well as the vaccine mandates.

To continue to hold his seat in the House of Representatives, O’Connor will need local party members’ and delegates’ support.

It is rare for a sitting MP to face a challenge in their own electorate.

All National candidates – including current MPs – have to go through National’s new screening processes this election. These processes include police checks and having their social media and personal history vetted.

