Social supermarket opens in Whangārei as food prices skyrocket

Northland’s second supermarket without price tags will give struggling families a choice of kai free of charge.

The new social supermarket on Woods Rd, Whangārei, opened yesterday and aims to bring the dignity of choice and independence to accessing free food.

“They lead their whānau, they know what their whānau need in their household,” 155 Whare Āwhina food coordinator Samantha Cassidy said.

Whare Kai is a partnership between support service 155 Whare Āwhina and supermarket chain Foodstuffs North Island.

The 155 Open Arms Day Centre had been providing between 90 and 150 free food parcels a week to those in need in Whangārei through its food bank. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.