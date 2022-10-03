US, Pacific allies conclude Exercise Cartwheel joint drills in Fiji

A Pacific Island multinational military training exercise involving the US, the UK, Australia, New Zealand and Fiji has concluded in Fiji. The 11-day Exercise Cartwheel 2022 drew criticism from China which has been seeking to expand influence in the South Pacific.

The exercise, named after Operation Cartwheel – a major military operation for the Allies in the Pacific during World War II – aimed at building “expeditionary readiness and interoperability”, according to a press release from the US Embassy in Suva.

Around 270 troops from five nations took part in drills conducted in both jungle and urban environments.

The New Zealand Defence Force’s land component commander, Brigadier Hugh McAslan, told NZ media that Exercise Cartwheel provided a platform for participating forces to work together, building readiness for military action and other crises.

“We have an obligation to work alongside these folks… We are part of the Pacific,” McAslan was quoted as saying. Read more

